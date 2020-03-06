Many friends and family came out Sunday to the Arlington Multipurpose Senior Center for the Family Game Night. The game night proceeds go to finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes through Team Diabetic Rainbow Cows and JDRF OneWalk.
"We raised $800 for JDRF OneWalk which is pretty amazing," organizer Alicia Rhea said. "We had a lot of people who said they had a really good time so we may try it again."
Alicia Rhea's son, Jamey, a sophomore at Arlington High School, was diagnosed four years ago with Type 1 Diabetes when he was 11. They have done different activities over the years to raise money. Alicia said last year they had a meal with lessons on what it is like to live with Type 1 Diabetes.
The senior center was decorated with cows and had plenty of games to play. Several raffle prizes also were available.
Several families attended.
"We're neighbors and good friends of the Rheas. Why wouldn't we come?" said Quentin Kunkle, who brought his son, Sam. "You have something like this you come together and support them. It's a cheap cost for a Sunday afternoon game and an opportunity to be with family and friends."
The Hilgenkamp family attended, as well.
"We are friends, former teacher and classmates," Wendy Hilgenkamp said. "We had seen the work it takes to manage his diabetes and how challenging that must be."
Jamey Rhea said this is a new type of fundraiser.
"This creates more of a community," he said.
Beth and Stuart Beck decided to start with Yahtzee at the event.
"We've known Jamey since he was first diagnosed and before and we love him," Beth said. "We have family that are big game players and so we thought it would be fun to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.