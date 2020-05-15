Three local organizations received funding from donations to Fremont Area Big Give — Roots to Wings, Arlington Community Foundation and the Arlington Education Foundation.
Roots to Wings received $ $3,562 from 52 donors.
"With the COVID situation this year, any money raised will be for overhead, keeping the lights on and purchasing supplies for farmers to work on projects at home while the store is closed," Roots to Wings Executive Director Trish Kyllo said.
Arlington Community Foundation received $494 from six donors. The money will be used for the Arlington Public Library and veterans memorial.
The Arlington Education Foundation received $ 1,130 from nine donors. This year's June alumni banquet was canceled due to the unknowns of the coronavirus. The foundation began in 1987. They offer several scholarships and have other programs, including one called Technology and Beyond that works with the district technology committee. The foundation also funds the Kids in Need program to help individual students with personal and specific needs.
