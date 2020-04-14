People are being encouraged to wear masks in public to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. That's prompted many, including Fort Calhoun resident Fayann Biodrowski, to create and donate masks for others.
“I’d rather look silly wearing a mask than to not be able to say goodbye to my family,” Biodrowski said.
Biodrowski provided masks she has made to the Blair Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Washington County sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Brensel said the donation of about a dozen masks was a morale booster.
“Our contact with the citizens of the county has been limited and just to know citizens here care enough about us to make these for us increases morale,” he said. “Someone caring enough about us to make these masks means a lot.”
Brensel said they are lacking the opportunity to get face time with people and positive interaction.
Biodrowski said she made masks because her son is a Douglas County sheriff's deputy and she supplied masks to them at the courthouse.
“Tom Lamb, my son-in-law, is with the Waterloo Police Department and I made protective masks for them,” she said.
Biodrowski has provided masks to several other places including some at Walgreens, Casey’s in Blair, Omaha and Bennington, Ace Hardware and to her neighbors. She believes wearing masks will help slow down the spread of the virus. Biodrowski has another 60 to 90 masks she’s preparing. She even supplied ones to her FedX delivery driver and trash man.
“People don’t know they have it and can spread it to people before they’re symptomatic,” she said. “This would be the best way to slow it up.”
Biodrowski's 11-year-old granddaughter Angela Otero is helping her sew the masks.
Many of the masks, which are made of flannel and cotton, include embroidery with words such as smile, be happy, USA, police and sheriff.
Biodrowski said she believes that they have made more than 700 masks for people to stay safe.
Parishioners of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington also are contributing masks.
Ruth Gnuse wanted to help others.
“I think anything we can do at this time to help each other, taking food to the isolated or calling those who don’t have family here, any way we can lighten someone else’s load helps us, too,” she said.
Gnuse said she has made more than 30 masks, mostly adult sized, but a few sized for children.
Parishioner Barbara Kay Royuk stepped out of her comfort zone to make the masks.
“I’m not much of a sewer,” she said. “I’m not a great seamstress but found out I could sit down and sew them. It gives me a different outlook of doing something.”
Royuk has made around 40 and given quite a few away to friends in need.
“The rest I’m waiting for someone from Fremont to pick up to distribute them,” she said. “I made some for my own family. It was delightful to know my own grandsons were excited to get a mask.”
Scott Parson at Arlington High School is utilizing the school’s 3D printer to assist with making masks easier to wear for people.
“There was a post I found on Facebook about making a device that will help make masks more comfortable and adjustable for each person,” he said. “This kid made a design, I found his design he posted on Thingiverse and started printing (Wednesday).”
Parson said they haven't thought through a plan to distribute it, but nurses, doctors, people who know someone who is wearing masks daily can come pick one up from the school.
“If masks become the norm, it's important that you are able to fit your mask and not have to touch and retouch your face to keep it in the right place,” Parson said. “Hopefully, this will be helpful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.