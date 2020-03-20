The owner of Arlington Estates mobile home park is in discussions with the Arlington Village Board of Trustees to create commercial secured storage on the property. Clifton Johnson requested a conditional use permit for the property at 405 W. Elm Street. The mobile home park was destroyed in the 2019 flood.
Johnson said he has met with the Arlington Planning Commission twice and the planning commission said they would move forward with getting permission from the village board.
"I will get those last two trailers out of there," he said. "It will be a good-looking outfit not just a junkyard."
Chairman Paul Krause said they put the cart in front of the horse a little on this.
"We didn't have something written up about this," he said. "How do we regulate what you're bringing in there?"
Johnson said he would put verbiage together.
"Most of the people that have junk cars don't have money for the outdoor storage," he said.
Krause said he wanted a slatted fence included.
"It might not make a difference to this property but I don't want to set a precedent," Krause said. "I'd like to have a fence if we had it up at a highway level."
Johnson said he wouldn't be opposed to putting something on the side of Fifth Street.
Krause said he'd like to move forward as quickly as they can.
"It's been an eyesore," he said. "Getting it cleaned up would be nice."
Johnson said he will put together information with the lot line distances he's planning on leaving. He is planning on having lights, a locked gate and a camera system.
Krause requested that he leave the east entrance open on the property for the neighbor.
Board member Jason Wiese asked that Johnson include a rate structure. Johnson said he'll make it competitive and give all the information to the village clerk.
