Tina Doughty saw a need for a Little Free Pantry at 110 W. Eagle St., in the Arlington community in 2017 and that need continues today.
As people lose their jobs or students are home more than before, a financial strain can cause the grocery budget to feel even tighter. This pantry can help, Doughty said.
“I’ve seen more people stopping there since this started,” Doughty said. “I had posted online that there wasn’t a lot of stuff in there, but some are donating food and others have given me money to replenish it.”
Doughty said it was stocked again but she didn’t know how long it would last.
“Anything is helpful,” she said. “Cheryl Abbott, who manages the senior center, dropped off things that are staples for the seniors.”
Last week, the pantry was filled with rice, macaroni and cheese, juice and other items.
“If you need it, take it,” Doughty said.
Doughty was inspired to create one of these pantries in Arlington after seeing an Omaha realtor have one.
Little Free Pantry started in May 2016 in Fayetteville, Ark., to support those dealing with food insecurity, according to the website littlefreepantryofomaha.com. The goal was to bring community members together to provide easily accessible foods and goods to those in need.
