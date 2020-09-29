The first of the traveling Show and Shine car shows brought several cars to the streets of Arlington on Thursday.
Cars of all makes, models and years parked on Third Street and beyond, hoods and trunks open while visitors mingled.
The event is part of the traveling show coordinated by Darren Rogers of North 40 Auto in Arlington and Tim Hirchert of Olsen Auto Service in Blair, along with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.
The show will move throughout the Washington County area. The shows will be 5- 8 p.m. Thursdays in October. The next stop is Petersen's Bar 75 in Herman.
The locations will change each Thursday and will run through the end of October. They plan to start up again in the spring when the weather gets nicer. There's no pre-registration or fee required.
Rusty Koppit brought a 1979 Z 28 Camaro he's been restoring for the last nine months.
"I just got this running in June so it's basically the first car show I've taken it to. It's about two-thirds ready," Koppit said. "My brother drove it in high school, parked it in 2000 when he went to college, it sat in the mud until I pulled it out last September."
Washington County Traveling Show and Shine
5-8 p.m. Thursdays
Thursday
Petersen's Bar 75, Herman
Oct. 8
Fernando's/George's, Blair
Oct. 15
The Longhorn/The Rustic, Fort Calhoun
Oct. 22
Dew Drop Inn, Kennard
Oct. 29
Washington County Cruise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.