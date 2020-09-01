The Washington County Fairgrounds looked like it stepped back in time Saturday with vintage cars filling much of the lawn for "Kick'n it in the Stix."
The cars shined as visitors viewed the cars with their hoods up and the pride of their owners on full display. Mini bikes and a few other forms of transportation could be found throughout the venue.
Scott DeGeorge, president of The Headliners Car Club of Omaha, organizers of the event, said they had 246 registered vehicles Saturday. There were 134 registered vehicles at the show last year.
“There is no way to tell how many spectators there were but at one point we ran out of spectator parking,” he said.
Children participated in a Hot Wheels race. There were mini bike races where participants kicked up the dust and made their way around the tracks.
There were 14 women who entered the pinup contest, all of whom were dressed to the nines. Live bands performed in the evening. Inside the buildings were old cars, merchandise, a coloring contest and items for the live and silent auctions.
“It’s a celebration of old cars and art. There’s an artist from Denver and there’s something for everyone,” attendee Matt Lile said. “It’s more of a festival than a car show. At the typical car show you’re sitting in a lawn chair and here you’re moving around.”
The event included a small swap meet. Proceeds from the live auction will be donated to Roots to Wings, an Arlington-based nonprofit organization aimed at offering employment opportunities and improving the quality of life for those with disabilities. The total was not yet available.
