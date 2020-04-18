JP Rhea thought the flood last year was the biggest challenge they faced. Now, the coronavirus is proving to be a challenge to his business, as well.
The Rhea family farm, which sits only a few miles east of Arlington on County Road 32, has been affected in certain ways.
“Some parts of our business have been more affected than others,” he said. “Our hay pallet business has been doing good because we are feeding animals and animals need to eat. Shipments have been good on that side of it.”
The farming business has been pretty unaffected, he said. Rhea said it lends itself naturally to social distancing.
“We are enjoying some good weather,” he said.
The trouble lies with the cattle business.
“The cattle business has been a real struggle. That’s largely due to the change in the supply chain,” he said. “With restaurants shutting down, people are still eating but they are eating at home and the way meat gets to a restaurant is not the same way it gets to the grocery store so it’s been difficult for the industry to shift gears all of a sudden.”
Rhea said they are starting to see packing plants shut down due to COVID-19.
“Prices for cattle have plummeted and it’s been a real challenge for the industry,” he said. “Cattle prices have been down by over one-third in the last month.”
Rhea said they have 40 employees and we are using this opportunity to switch some people around from different jobs.
“So far we haven’t had to furlough anyone but we do have some people that are not able to come to work because they are in the high-risk categories,” he said. “They’re on FMLA leave until the crisis passes.”
Rhea said this is proving to be just as bad if not worse than the 2019 flood because of all the disruptions in the marketplace.
“We’ve had to put in place a lot of different rules as far as people coming to visit the farm and make deliveries,” he said. “It’s been a real challenge to deal with all the procedures and processes.”
Everyone has hand sanitizers and personal protective gear if needed. There are vehicles coming from across the country and truckers aren’t allowed to leave their trucks while they are at the farm.
“We put up temporary bathroom facilities so people from the outside don’t use our facilities,” Rhea said. “We’ve reduced gatherings and discontinuing the amount of times the employees are gathering for meetings.”
Rhea said he expects to see more challenges as this goes on, but said they are cautiously optimistic.
Grain prices are low and organic prices have remained steady, he said.
“The general ag economy is really struggling with this,” he said. “After the floods of 2019 we don’t need this. It’s going to be tough.”
