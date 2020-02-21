The family game night originally scheduled for Feb. 29 will now be held March 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Arlington Multipurpose Senior Center. It was rescheduled due to a conflict with the Arlington PTO Trivia Night.
The game night proceeds go to finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes through Team Diabetic Rainbow Cows and JDRF OneWalk.
The event is $25 per family or $10 per couple.
Alicia Rhea's son, Jamey, a sophomore at Arlington High School, was diagnosed four years ago with Type 1 Diabetes when he was 11.
They have done different activities over the years to raise money. Alicia said last year they had a meal with lessons on what it is like to live with Type 1 Diabetes.
For more information, contact Alicia at 402-214-2497.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.