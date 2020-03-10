The 2019 historic flooding in Arlington still continues to affect the area. The Washington County Fairgrounds was hit particularly hard after it was flooded with feet of water, causing significant damage to the buildings.
Jason Cloudt, Washington County Fair Board president, said the rebuilding is still a work in progress.
“Right now, we're just waiting to see if we can get some funding from the disaster relief programs FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and NEMA (Nebraska Emergency Management Agency),” he said. “We're pretty confident that we'll be able to get the funding to do some additional cleanup but nothing's finalized as of now. It just involves a lot of patience, time and paperwork before we can get the funding and get things cleaned up as well as we would like them to be.”
Many of the buildings on the fairgrounds sustained significant water damage.
“All of the buildings except for the Two Rivers Arena were affected,” Cloudt said. “The arena is elevated quite a bit more than a lot of the other buildings, so it didn't see damage like the other buildings did.”
The Fair Board was concerned about the Domestic Arts building that sits in the center of the grounds.
“The building was pretty much completely dilapidated,” Cloudt said. “We've had to do quite a bit of work on it and unfortunately we couldn't open it in time for the fair last year. We had to replace all of the inner walls and basically gut the inside. That took quite a bit of time and funding, but we got help with that from the (Blair Area Community Foundation), which helped us out quite a bit and we're grateful for that. They also helped out quite a bit with the office building. It had quite a bit of stuff in it that just had to be thrown out. The walls inside it also needed to be redone since they sustained a high amount of water damage to them.”
The buildings that many residents were concerned about were the historic hog and sheep barns that sit on the south side of the grounds. The two buildings are the oldest on the grounds and sustained significant damage.
“Those two were hit particularly hard because they're mostly open for the livestock, but that allowed a lot of water to get in and do a lot of damage,” Cloudt said. “The water flow kind of bowed the walls in a little bit so we weren't sure how the structures would hold up, but they're looking OK so far. They just need some minor repairs that won't take too long to do and they should be able to stay up and keep serving their purposes.”
The Arlington Music Boosters concessions stand also faced significant damage after the flood.
The music stand, which is located just to the east of the office building, had to be gutted and completely renovated from top to bottom.
Kathy Jurey and many other members and supporters of the music programs at Arlington High School were shocked by the damage, but were quick to think of temporary solutions before the 2019 Washington County Fair.
“There was a lot of damage to the building and quite a bit of our equipment that sits there year round was completely destroyed,” she said. “We had to completely gut the inside of the structure in order to be able to use the building again, but last year we made do with what we had and served people off of folding tables, which wasn't ideal for us, but it was certainly better than nothing.”
The music stand was gutted by a nonprofit organization called Eight Days of Hope.
“The group was super awesome,” Jurey said. “I think they were in and out in a matter of a few hours. They brought along 14 people from all over the United States and one member was even from Canada. That really helped us make some progress that we would not have been able to make if they wouldn't have come.”
The group works with local churches and organizations to provide for those in need. However, they were not the only supporters who helped things move along and get back into usable condition.
“We got quite a few grants and donations to help us rebuild, mainly from local people and businesses,” Jurey said. “With that we were able to get new sinks, a new hot water heater, and Jim Johannes built some new cabinets for us and he did them fairly cheap for us and we're all super grateful for that.”
The music stand is the Arlington Music Boosters largest fundraiser, however, the music departments themselves don't keep much of the funds generated from it.
“We do an 80/20 split with the families and students that work the music stand during the fair,” Jurey said. “The kids can use that money for choir costumes, band instruments, music trips, and a bunch of other things. The students just have to ask the faculty for approval before they can use their money that they got from the music stand, but it's pretty much all theirs once they have done the work.”
The Arlington Music Boosters are hoping to continue improving the music stand with grants and donations.
“Right now, we're sitting pretty good,” Jurey said. “Especially compared to where we were at last year.”
Despite the continued repairs and recovery on the grounds, the Fair Board is continuing to make improvements to the grounds as if the flood hadn't taken such a large toll on the grounds.
“Something we're really excited to see this year is the grain bin that we got that will help us with our advertising,” Cloudt said. “It will be a digital sign that we can use for advertising that we're looking to put by the highway in order to advertise to people going by.”
