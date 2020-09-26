Since June, one of the main streets in Arlington has been under construction in some way or another. The construction work on Ellsworth Street is nearing completion.
The Arlington Village Board of Trustees received an update on the project Monday from Jon Mooberry with JEO Consulting Group Inc.
The project, which began June 24 with concrete poured from Seventh to Ninth atreets, is substantially completed, Mooberry said.
"The certificate of substantial completion is basically for all work except for seeding as being completed by Aug. 28," he said. "It starts our warranty period essentially."
Steve Harris Construction was in charge of the work, which was done in two phases. One phase included Fourth Street to the east side of Seventh Street and the other from the east side of Seventh to Ninth streets. Sections were closed to traffic while work was completed and access to driveways along Ellsworth Street were closed during construction.
One issue that will be addressed is drainage on Fifth and Ellsworth streets.
“I spoke with Steve Harris who said he could get in before the end of October or sooner to replace it,” Mooberry said. “The sidewalk was lower than the street previously, but we had a curve on that radius that had the water on Fifth Street.”
Mooberry said they might have to elevate the lane ramps and bring the sidewalk further to the east to make it work.
