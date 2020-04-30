School has moved home. But what happens when teachers who have taken on a new role of teaching online now have to teach their own children who are homeschooling?
Arlington fifth- and sixth-grade teacher Erin Reed, who teaches social studies and reading, finds herself teaching both grade school students and her own children.
“For a while, I would leave the two older kids at home and they would do chores throughout the day,” she said. “I’d come to work for a few hours and then try to work on their homework with them.”
Reed discovered that didn’t work so well.
“What we found was mom was exhausted after working at school and getting them, a second-grader and sixth-grader through class, meant mom was getting a few more short fuses,” Reed said. “We have tried five different things to find what works best. I still come to school to work because all my supplies are here, and we don’t have internet at home except for on our iPhones.”
Her two older kids come to school with her. From there it is bouncing back and forth answering questions for her students and answering questions for her children.
“The three of us are literally together all the time so it’s very difficult to keep the tension down and keep them from fighting,” she said. “It requires a lot of respect on their part to make sure they’re not interrupting me and give me the time I need.”
Reed feels like it’s two different worlds.
“I’m living in the teacher world, planning, teaching and creating, then to my kids' world,” she said. “I come home more exhausted.”
AHS English teacher Nicole Sok has a kindergartener and preschooler.
“Everyone did school during school hours, now I sometimes will have to do schoolwork in the evenings because there’s not enough time to do everything during school hours,” she said.
Sok said they don’t have T-ball practice or church to go to so they can be more flexible when they do things.
“That’s been good but it does feel very hectic at the same time,” she said. “Normally, we aren’t working around the clock or doing school around the clock so we haven’t found a good schedule for us to get things done but we are managing.”
Sok said she’s realized she’s no kindergarten teacher.
“I have complete and total respect for elementary teachers and what they do,” she said. “They do a wonderful job and I don’t think I’m a great substitute teacher for it.”
For some, teaching happens at different times of the day. Janelle Lorsch teaches seventh- and eighth-graders and senior English at Arlington. She has to put her own work later than her children who are a 1-year-old, a kindergartener and a fourth-grader.
“When they’re doing their stuff, it’s really hard for me to do my work,” she said. “I have to teach them first, get their stuff done and then try to do mine. I can usually set them to a task and work on emails or things but to authentically get anything done I have to wait for them to be done.”
Lorsch said a good pace for her family is getting things done by 11 a.m., letting the kids have time in the afternoon while her 1-year-old naps and then she’s available to work until 3 and again after the kids go to bed.
“Otherwise, there’s no time to keep up with work and being a daycare provider and teacher,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.