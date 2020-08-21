The Arlington Village Board of Trustees discussed the one- and six-year road plans at a public hearing before the regular meeting Monday at which they approved the plans. No one stepped forward to comment.
Included in the one-year plan is work on Eagle and Elm streets that include grading, curb ramps, erosion control, sidewalks and is estimated to cost between $600,000 and $1.2 million.
"On the one year plan on Elm Street and Eagle Street, I would say we concentrate around the school just because those streets are worse than others," Streets and Parks Commissioner Jon Rosenthal said.
Chairman Paul Krause said Elm and Eagle streets are probably next but in five years the village might be ready to do a big project.
"There's no way we are going to be doing $2-3 million worth of streets next year unless someone hits the lottery and makes a large donation to the street fund," Krause said.
Rosenthal said money in the budget for patchwork could prolong the Eagle Street project.
He also wondered about grouping the whole project together.
"I think another thing we need to do is go through all these streets and get a price to see what it would be to get all of them done. Right now most everything is on this list of what's left except for Dodge Street," Rosenthal said. "Maybe three lane miles of road total to get everything done. I don't know what that would be but maybe that's something that we have to look into and our best option."
Rosenthal said mobilization is a big cost.
"They charge you $60,000 just to move equipment each time," he said. "If you're thinking about putting it to a vote, it doesn't have to be done now but maybe in five years."
Rosenthal said certain parts of Eagle Street from 6th to 8th streets were rough but he didn't notice Elm Street to be as bad.
Krause suggested moving up projects of 11th Streets from Dodge to Bell streets, Dodge Street from 9th to 11th Street and 9th Street from Dodge to Bell streets move up to the one-year plan.
"If we work hard at paying off this building loan maybe that would be a little easier to swallow doing another bond for streets or we take it to the people and see if they want to vote for a property tax increase and do several of these properties at once," Krause said. "Otherwise it is going to take some time to get to the point where I think we can do it with a bond."
One-year plan
• Elm Street from 9th to 5th streets, concrete, grading, curb ramps, erosion control; estimated cost of $800,000
• Elm Street from 5th to 2nd streets, concrete, grading, curb ramps, erosion control; estimated cost of $600,000
• Eagle Street from 4th to 8th streets, concrete, grading, curb ramps, erosion control; estimated cost of $800,000
• Eagle Street from 1st to 4th streets, concrete, grading, sidewalk, curb ramps, erosion control; estimated cost of $1,200,000
Six-year plan
• 11th Street from Dodge to Bell streets, concrete grading, curb ramps, erosion control; estimated cost of $400,000
• Dodge Street from 9th to 11th streets, concrete, grading, curb ramps, erosion control; estimated cost of $400,000
• Ninth Street, Dodge to Bell streets, concrete, grading, curb ramps, erosion control; estimated cost $400,000
• Fourth Street from Elm to Ellsworth streets, concrete, grading, curb ramps, erosion control; estimated cost, $200,000
• Second Street from Elm to Ellsworth streets, concrete, grading, curb ramps, erosion control; estimated cost, $200,000
• Intersection, Twelfth and Bell streets, concrete, grading, storm sewer, erosion control; estimated, $70,000
• Ellsworth Street from First to Fourth streets, concrete, grading, storm sewer, erosion control; estimated cost, $600,000
