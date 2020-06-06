The Eagle Athletic Club in Arlington reopened for business June 1. The fitness center was closed in April during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're following social distancing guidelines and requesting all members to reserve their class time to ensure that our numbers are appropriate for our space," owner Kelsea Wolfe said. "We've been accommodating members by adding new class times when necessary."
Wolfe said equipment is being used but the workouts are programmed so there is no transfer of equipment from member to member.
"Our sanitary standards have been high and we're continuing to maintain that. After use of any piece of equipment, it is sanitized," she said. "In addition, our floor mats are cleaned every day that people workout in the space."
