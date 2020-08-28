Even before the stores opened, cars filled the streets in Arlington on Saturday.
A goat and a little music greeted guests waiting in line at the Back Alley Sugar Shack, which was opened a few weeks ago by Arlington resident Cheryl Abbott.
"It’s awesome to have community support and see businesses coming together to do that," said Susan Dunklau of Homegrown Wellness. "It’s nice to see the activity in town."
Kelsea Wolfe, owner of Arlington Community Fitness Center, has always wanted to start a coffee shop. The new venture in the middle of Arlington is making it possible.
"The collaboration is my favorite part amongst us women who have been talking through different ideas," she said. "As we start talking through our ideas and finding different ways for things to come together, it’s exciting for us individually, but it’s exciting for our community, too."
Wolfe said people are getting to know their neighbors, too.
In line for coffee or treats, people described their latest home project or shared where they lived in relation to those with whom they conversed.
Just up the alley from the Sugar Shack was the display of Metal Works by Paul Krause.
"It’s nice to see people coming together and small businesses making a difference in the community," Krause said. "We talked about this at an economic development meeting recently about popup businesses and this seems like a great thing to get it going and get people interested in it."
Each of the businesses that were open, including the fitness center, the Sugar Shack and Roots to Wings, supported each other.
"Downtown is happening," said Jamie Smith, who works at Roots to Wings. "Last week, it was steady busy. Having a little more things open that complement each other help. I had a couple people come through and say ‘Cheryl sent us over.’"
Abbott hopes to see the crowds continue.
"Our goal is to make it a destination place," she said. "We had people from Fremont, Blair, Omaha and Kennard."
