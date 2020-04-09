Char Schmidt had an idea. While she was recuperating from an illness, all she could think about was putting Easter eggs out in her yard — not just a few eggs, but 3,000 eggs covering her entire yard at the corner of 7th and Dodge streets in Arlington.
"My grandkids asked me what I wanted for my birthday. I turned 72 on Monday and I told them I wanted to decorate the yard," she said. "The grandkids came on Sunday and filled the eggs with rocks in an assembly line and decorated it."
Schmidt's decorations have garnered wishes of “Happy Easter” from passersby, thumbs up and pictures being taken of the yard. Other kids have asked if they could have one.
"I told them it was fine and had an Easter basket with small Oreo packs and gave them some to take home," she said.
"I wanted people to walk by and say 'Oh, isn't that cute,'" she said. "I try to keep Easter alive for all my grandchildren."
Schmidt said she made a song request on Boomer Radio on Tuesday and told the radio station about her project.
"A lady pulled up with her elderly father who heard about it on the radio," she said. "They came from Omaha to see it."
Her grandchildren also will be the ones to pick up the 3,000 Easter eggs. They wanted to do an Easter egg hunt, not with candy anymore but coins.
"All I have to do is make food for them," she said. "I'll have ice cream buckets for them to pick up the eggs and put in another container. They'll find money in the eggs."
Schmidt is originally from Minnesota and moved to Arlington two years ago. Her son and neighbor did it one year in Omaha and kept asking her to pick up bags after Easter, so she had plenty of her own, plus her son brought her a huge bag of them.
"I decided when I had my own house I wanted to do it," she said.
