The first day jitters looked a little different this year.
Not only did students meet their teachers, but they began a new experience of life in school during a pandemic. Though they left abruptly in March, the students all returned Aug. 13.
Signs instructed the students which doors to enter depending on what teacher they had or what grade they were in. Some of the younger students couldn't remember the teacher's name but were directed to the office for more information.
Some tears and a little hesitation were met with a temperature check and a walk straight back to the classroom. Kids had new backpacks and school supplies, including masks.
Parents experienced the change of not being able to walk their child into the classroom when they are in the younger grades.
Nicole Volpi has a kindergartener and third-grader.
"I'm excited for them to get back and I know there's a little risk but I'm pretty comfortable with the measures they have in place," she said. "It's exciting to have the kids see other kids again and have their social life back a little bit."
Carrie Rehder said she was a little nervous for her son,Tucker, to return as a first-grader.
"I'm excited for him to get back to normal because it has been five months since he's had school. He loves his friends and is an only child so it's good to be back," she said. “It will be an adjustment but I think it will be worth it in the end."
A few days into the new school year, people are responding to the regulations, Supt. Dawn Lewis said.
"We are seeing significant responsiveness from students when we ask them to wear masks. We spent a lot of time educating students and staff on why we take the precautions we do, and also on how our days have now changed slightly to accommodate for extra cleaning/sanitizing," she said. "We are so happy to have students back into our classrooms."
