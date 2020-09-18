They put their lives on the line voluntarily and the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department recognized several at its awards banquet Saturday at the Arlington Veterans Club. The Silver Moon Band performed after the banquet in appreciation for them.
Tommy Gilmore received recognition for 20 years of service.
"It’s a great honor to serve the community for 20 years," Gilmore said. "Arlington is a great place to live in and a great place to raise your family. I’m honored to be on the fire department and serve the community."
Gilmore said the fire department is like one big family.
"I hope I have a number of years left in me to be able to continue doing this," he said.
Carie Sapp was recognized for 15 years of service. Ryan Bosshart, Julie Helms and Jeff Hasenauer have served the department for 10 years.
Firefighter of the Year was Chris Martens, a member of the team for 21 years.
"I was shocked to receive it," he said. "There are so many others on the department that also deserved the award."
Rookie of the Year went to Payge Huffman.
"I have a lot to learn, but it’s very humbling that my team voted for me for this award," Huffman said. "I’m so grateful to be surrounded by a group of amazing individuals."
