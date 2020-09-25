Pool ordinance discussion continued
A discussion on the ordinance for private pools continued from last month’s meeting.
Board member Travis Kraemer said in the previous meeting that the question is what is an acceptable barrier height. The question also brings forth a challenge for corner lots.
No one was present to speak on the pools specifically and board member Mark Sundberg was not present. Kraemer hesitated to move forward.
“I'm a little concerned that Mark's not here to give counterpoints,” he said.
Kraemer said he understands that if the village doesn't deviate from the code “we’re asking some community members if they'd want additional costs.”
“It would limit some community members to not have pools at all if they have corner lots where they're not allowed over 3-foot fences when we're saying it must be,” he said.
Krause said he would feel more comfortable if they got all the fence ordinances in this discussion and cleaned up everything at once.
“Are you comfortable moving forward with this?” Krause asked.
“I’m comfortable with waiting, too,” Kraemer said.
Krause said he would like to clear up the regulations on corner lots.
“I wonder if we read that it's anything in front of the house that can't be over 36 inches,” he said. “If you had a pool in the corner of your lot in that front corner then I think it would be reasonable to subject people to no fences over 36 inches because you are trying to maintain the vision of those corners. We've never asked our attorney if that corner lot rule applies to just that section of it.”
Krause said the board will table it and clear up the fence issue before they move forward.
Interior of water tower to be painted
The water tower interior will be painted Friday.
James Gillespie with PeopleService Inc. said Viking Industrial Painting of Omaha will paint the inside of the water tower.
“I was worried about it being done soon but the sooner they get it done with the temperatures the quicker it will cure,” he said.
Krause asked what complaints might be expected during the process.
“Water pressure will go down since there won't be a tower,” Gillespie said. “We’ll be running off service pumps.”
Gillespie said the tower would be drained Thursday and he informed the fire department of the drainage.
Water and sewer rates increased
Residents will see higher bills in November.
The board voted on the water and sewer rates increase. It is $3 each on water and sewer base rates. The effective date is Nov. 1. The rates were set previously for water at $29.50 and sewer at $31. Those prices are now $32.50 and $34, respectively.
Village approves contract with Washington County Sheriff's Office
The board approved a contract for law enforcement services with the Washington County Sheriff's Office for $71,504.83 per year, effective Oct. 1.
