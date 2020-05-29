Ellsworth construction to begin June 15, street bond discussed
Work on the construction project for Ellsworth Street by Steve Harris Construction is set to begin June 15.
The construction will be in two phases. One phase will be Fourth Street to the east side of Seventh Street and the other from the east side of Seventh to Ninth streets. There will be periods when those sections will be closed to traffic. Access to driveways along Ellsworth Street will be closed during construction.
Chairman Paul Krause said the board decided to go with the 20-year bond.
"That puts our payments at about $46,000," he said.
Assistance with Washington County housing study requested
Mike Rooks with Gateway Economic Development asked the board to consider sponsoring a housing study that would be provided to potential developers who ask for recent housing studies. He said July 17 is the next grant cycle.
Rooks is also asking the neighboring towns to contribute. The board said they would contribute $2,500.
Board discusses installation of a pond at Bell Creek Park
Paul Kaup addressed the board about an idea of turning the wildflower patch east of the Two Rivers Sports Complex into a pond for outdoor activities and fishing, possibly adding a walking trail around the pond, as well.
Kaup told the board about possibly using some of the dirt from digging the pond to improve other areas of the park like the Bell Creek fields.
"This is just in the beginning stages and would take years to complete," he said. "I am looking for volunteers that would like to help with this project."
Krause said he thinks it would be a nice draw to Arlington.
