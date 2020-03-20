Bids received for Ellsworth construction
At the Village of Arlington Board of Trustees meeting Monday, Jon Mooberry with JEO Consulting Group Inc. presented the board with bids for the improvement project. Mooberry said they received three bids.
"I remember the desire of the village to have this constructed this year, with concerns of contractor availability it was opened to 2021," Mooberry said.
The bid from Young Construction stated they would start construction no later than June 2021. A representative was at the meeting and said they could start this year.
"We didn't know why there was a two-year timespan on the bid request and we left it open," he said.
Krause said he believed the bid request was clear and it was too late in the game to submit new information. Krause said the board will discuss contract negotiations in a closed meeting.
Board approves purchases for village office
The board approved the purchase of an AED for the pool not to exceed $1,700. They also approved the purchase of a bench and trash can for outside the office not to exceed $1,050.
Agri-lime to be purchased for Bell Creek Park
The board approved the purchase of one truckload of agri-lime for the west field at Bell Creek Park. The agri-lime needed to be replaced on the field after the March 2019 flood.
Streets and Parks Commissioner Jon Rosenthal said he has received phone calls about using the field from coaches.
Chairman Paul Krause said it is easier with FEMA negotiations to keep it as a ball field as opposed to repurposing it.
Village cleanup days set
The board approved April 25 and May 2 as village cleanup days. Dumpsters will be available on those two days.
Ditches to be cleaned on Bell, First and Ellsworth streets
Grefe Excavating has been given approval to clean out the ditches on Bell, First and Ellsworth streets.
