Board discusses ordinance for private pools
As the summer winds down, the Arlington Village Board of Trustees continued to discuss pool ordinances.
Board member Travis Kraemer said he and board member Mark Sundberg met to discuss the ordinances being proposed for private pools.
“We went over the recommendations and for the most part Mark and I agree, some things we disagree with,” he said. “One of them is the requirements of the barriers — a fence or the pool itself if there's a removable ladder.”
Kraemer said the question is what is an acceptable barrier height.
“A barrier in the ordinance says 48-inch fence,” he said. “I recommended a 36-inch tall barrier making it adequate for any pool over 36 inches tall.
Sundberg disagreed.
“My position is building codes recommend a height of 48 inches,” he said. “I just think there's a reason for that. I would caution the board if they have something more lenient than that it opens up the board to any litigation if an accident happens.”
Kraemer said it is the International Building Code standard.
“It’s usually a conservative code as it is,” he said. “It means it's their recommendation. But that’s where we were stuck.”
Board Chairman Paul Krause said the sticking point wasn’t surprising.
“Our fence regulations are all over the board,” he said.
Sundberg asked if anyone came to the office and asked what the ordinances were before they put in a pool. They hadn't, Kraemer said.
“That irritates me that we should make a special dispensation for the people who didn't follow the rules to start with,” Sundberg said.
Krause said the board is trying to close the loophole in all of that.
Sundberg said he wants pool owners to register with the village so there is a way to make sure people comply with the ordinance. Krause disagreed.
The discussion was tabled until the Sept. 21 meeting.
Water tower closer to painting
The water tower is a little closer to being painted outside.
James Gillespie with PeopleService Inc suggested going with Viking Industrial Painting of Omaha for the painting the outside of the water tower.
“It was a little cheaper even if there was only a savings of $1,700,” he said. “In their bid, they are going to use three coats and Maguire Iron Inc. out of Sioux Falls was only going to do two.”
Gillespie said with the bids he knows the funding is on next year's budget but Viking will have to get an engineer, have a two-week process for a permit, then it will be late October before it gets started possibly.
“It takes longer in colder temps to cure,” he said.
Waiting until the next meeting might cause the time of completion to next spring.
Sundberg said there will need to be a special meeting if the response is needed right away.
Gillespie said he would ask if September is enough time or if it will have to be postponed until next Spring.
Kraemer asked if there was risk if they wait until spring or will there be additional costs. Gillespie said he would check.
Church asks for assistance with pavement of parking lot
Arlington Community Church is working on paving its parking lots and asked the board to consider assisting them with paying for the work.
Church members Red Misfeldt and Lori Reed spoke with the board.
“I'd just like to say on behalf of the church that we have been great about working with the city and the city working with the church and the parking would benefit the city as much as anything for helping to rent the auditorium out,” Misfeldt said. “Instead of the rocks, it will be a lot nicer.
Misfeldt said the church has paid the village a percentage of their fall festival earnings.
“We are asking for part of the cost for the asphalt,” he said. “We suggested $10,000 which would be half of the price. I think the total amount is $19,360.”
The church is planning to pave the lot in the back of the church and would get a break if both the front and back lots were paved at the same time by Omaha Paving.
Krause said he was trying to see where the village was at and if there was room in the budget this year. He said it might be better to put it in next year’s budget if they do consider it.
Sundberg was against the donation.
“I would certainly support the church's efforts to pave those things,” he said. “The issue I have is I am adamantly opposed to taxpayer money going to religious organizations.”
Board member Jason Wiese offered a motion for funds as a capital purchase from the auditorium improvement fund to help with the asphalt paving of the lot. No one seconded it.
Krause said they will discuss the issue further when they discuss the budget.
