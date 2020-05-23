Arlington Elementary School sixth-graders recently brought a variety of historical figures to life this week in the annual Living History Museum project.
This group had to go about it a bit differently than most. As a culminating project in Erin Reed’s and Leslie Gubbels’ social studies classes, students created their Living History Museum at home this year, choosing famous figures from throughout American history from nomadic days to today. Students chose individuals from different eras and began their research. After creating a short speech in first person, students then created their posters.
These donned images of their individual and highlights of the era. Then students began putting together their outfits and props to complete the reenactment of their individual.
After a lot of work and practice, students recorded themselves and were able to still come alive for families, faculty and the community this year via a website with links to their videos following the sixth grade graduation.
Despite some obstacles, they were able to still show off the plethora of knowledge they gained about our country's history over the last two years in this traditional, enjoyable and memorable culminating sixth grade project.
