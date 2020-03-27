The environment around us shapes us as we grow. For 2009 Arlington High School graduate Richard Wehmeyer, it was the literal environment that shaped him. He was named the Nebraska state horticulturalist in February for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Wehmeyer remembers the times exploring Schramm Park as a young child with fondness.
"I love thinking that I have a portion of the obligation or ability to provide that same experience to the next generation," he said.
As state horticulturalist, Wehmeyer is responsible for the more than 70 state park properties across the state.
"I technically oversee the horticulture, forestry, arboriculture and landscape needs," he said.
Wehmeyer said his interest in horticulture started in college with botany courses, ecology and learning forestry techniques.
"I might even go back to growing up on a small farm as a kid starting my own gardens," he said. "Or walking around the grove with my dad and him naming trees as he walked through, getting to know the trees that we lived around."
After college, Wehmeyer worked with the Conservation Corps Minnesota and Iowa for two years and worked on a satellite crew in the Loess Hills doing native habitat restoration work and assisting state, county and nonprofit organizations maintain their properties and public use areas.
Wehmeyer served as a temporary superintendent for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission at Platte River State Park, where he was in charge of the educational programming and the shooting range.
"While working there, the position for regional horticulturalist became available," he said. "I saw it was a perfect fit for me."
Shortly after being hired as the regional horticulturalist where he served for one year, the previous state horticulturalist was planning to retire and Wehmeyer was chosen for the role.
"I'm really excited about how I can help the parks division here with the things they are already responsible for, such as hazard tree management program," he said.
It is hard to narrow down a favorite aspect of his job, according to Wehmeyer.
"I really like all aspects of it, the people who work in parks are down to earth, they are great people and passionate about what they do," he said. "I like to work with them, rehabilitating land, working with trees and putting in new landscapes. I really enjoy planting and love any kind of naturalist work I can do."
It means a lot to Wehmeyer to have this state position.
"I love Nebraska, I love our parks and I really love having the opportunity to have that ability to influence folks and be looking out for the best interest of all of our park-goers," he said.
