Two Arlington residents were charged with drug possession after they were evicted from their apartment.
April M. Bridges, 42, and Benjamin R. Brazelton, 37, are each charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. Warrants were issued for their arrests Thursday.
According to affidavits filed in Washington County Court, deputies and the property owner served an eviction and residence lockout in the 100 block of West Elm Street on Feb. 19. The owner gave deputies permission to search the property after it was vacated.
During the search, three syringes were found sitting on top of a trash bag. One syringe tested positive for methamphetamine.
