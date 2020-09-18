Board approves dugout replacement
Baseball teams will no longer have dugouts that are leaning and shifting.
The board approved the replacement of the dugouts at the baseball field at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Assistant Principal and Activities Director James Shada made the request for the replacement.
“After the flood, the first base dugout is really leaning hard to the east,” he said. “We are teetering, the flood has pushed some of the cinder blocks so you can see out to the parking lot through the dugout. We contacted FEMA and are working on mitigation.”
Shada said the school needs to make it last past any other flood that might happen.
“The west end of the dugout by third base is shifting away from the east end of the dugout,” he said. “The first base dugout is falling toward the grass behind it. It's not supposed to be leaning back that way.”
The proposal is to make the dugouts taller to 10 feet and mach the length of the third base dugout at 40 feet.
The third base dugout is 7 feet deep and 40 feet long.
“We have no storage at the baseball field,” Shada said. “There’s no enclosed storage so things are either brought back to the school or tucked inside.”
The estimate of $90,000 was provided by Walker Foundation, who will use concrete to accommodate the upgrade per FEMA recommendations.
The insurance claims on the dugouts from the flood have not yet been settled.
The dugout renovations will be covered by general funds, ALICAP and FEMA/NEMA funds.
Lewis updates board on enrollment numbers
The pandemic caused shifts in the enrollment numbers from the 2019-20 school year to the 2020-21 school year, but Supt. Dawn Lewis doesn't think it will be a permanent loss.
Lewis provided the board with updated enrollment numbers.
“We ended the school year with 377 enrolled in elementary and now enrollment is at 364,” she said. “We had fewer parents enroll their children in preschool which accounts for that going from 38 to 29.”
Lewis said a couple families with multiple students in the elementary school opted to homeschool this year due to COVID-19.
“I don't feel like that will be a permanent loss of those students right now,” she said. “We had some kindergarten age parents decide to hold their kids out a year.”
Lewis said at the high school level, they ended the year with 337 and right now are at 327.
“A couple of them had homeschool and a few of them chose to switch districts to a school that offered a strictly e-learning plan whether or not they had a medical reason,” she said.
Lewis said COVID-19 explains the loss in numbers, with the numbers going from 714 to 691.
“It's a little bit of a loss right now. I feel like when COVID goes away this number is going to look closer to 720 vs. 714,” she said. “We anticipated those gains and then a lot of them opted not to come.”
Lewis said of those students, 171 come from families with households that qualify for free and reduced lunch, 120 students require special education services and six qualify for ELL assistance.
Options enrollment ended with 80 students opted in, Lewis said.
Hot lunch program option available for students
More students may have the option for free lunches for a few months.
“When schools were made to close in March, the federal hot lunch program approved the summer lunch program plan,” Lewis said. “They're reenacting the program until Christmas.”
Lewis said it changes the meal components slightly and makes it a little bit more streamlined.
“The reimbursement rate is higher than it is for the typical free and reduced reimbursement rate,” she said. “A lot more students started bringing lunches from home because of the long line, but we are thinking that offering free lunches to everyone would encourage all the families to use hot lunch.”
