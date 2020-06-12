New athletic trainer services chosen
Arlington Public Schools is hiring a new athletic trainer.
“We were very fortunate to have a parent of a senior who had been providing services for us and they had a graduating student this year,” Supt. Dawn Lewis said. “We have a couple of applications. With that student graduating, it put is in a position of trying to get someone for athletic training services.”
The board approved the hiring of Jamie Huss for the 2020-21 school year. There was one other applicant.
“She has worked with us before and has been a fixture on the sidelines for football,” AHS Assistant Principal and Activities Director James Shada said. “It’s fun to see people grow up and have these great careers.”
What makes our families feel great especially when there is an injury involved or health issue with an athlete they like to know who they are going to go see, Shada said.
Lewis said contract terms would be negotiated if the school is not full steam ahead in athletics in the fall.
Board considers paving gravel area along football field
The board reviewed estimates on paving the gravel parking area north of the football/track stadium.
"We are hoping to pave the gravel areas to be better able to line it out and add parking spaces," Lewis said. "It would make it cleaner, keeping the dust and mud down over there. There are several students that park over there during the school year and have to walk across the street."
Parking would go to the edge of the fence, according to Lewis.
Lewis said she gathered an estimate to remove a tree that would help them gain a few more parking spots.
Shada pointed out the need for parking.
"For Christmas concerts, we could have guaranteed parking and have people safely parking in that spot," he said. "Last year, people were parking everywhere because there was no more space."
The discussion was tabled until the July meeting to discuss concerns about tree removal and cost of the renovation.
Still planning to host prom, graduation
AHS Principal Aaron Pfingsten said they are still hopeful about hosting graduation and prom. He told the board if they would have had to host things in June, based on restrictions, they couldn't have done prom. The date for prom is July 17 and graduation is July 19.
"We are looking into the capacities for our gym and football/track facility because it says 50 percent of capacity if it is outside, but we need to know a plan," he said. "We also know if we do have something in July and it's outside, we'll try to speed things up because they won't want to sit in the heat. I'm not saying it will be outside, but numbers-wise that would be the best. We're keeping all our options open."
Students have several options for activity participation
Shada updated the school board on the year's activities.
“We offer 18 clubs to be part of, two that are ad hoc that aren’t official, so some years it could technically be 20,” Shada said. “We now offer 14 sports with a co-op in swimming.”
Shada said high school students have 32 activities that they can be involved in.
“We appreciate all our teachers and sponsors,” he said. “They covered 193 events in 131 days, which means that a lot of people worked double nights. I appreciate it.”
