Several summer projects are completed
When students return in the fall, they will notice changes throughout the building from classrooms to the kitchen.
Supt. Dawn Lewis told the APS Board of Education several projects have been completed this summer.
“Along the far west side of the elementary, classroom doors are being replaced in a room that will now be a classroom,” Lewis said. “The restroom stalls in the bathrooms and lighting has been upgraded during closure. We are deep cleaning classrooms and are in the process of moving classrooms. Most of them are finished moving.”
Lewis said some cabinets need to be made for the new classroom.
She said the kitchen is being reconfigured for lines to flow in a more efficient manner and a no-touch checkout has been added.
“We are going to have some plexiglass barriers around the secretaries and people who are checking out students,” Lewis said.
Parking lot will not be paved this year
Parking continues to be an issue at school and activities and one idea was to pave the gravel lot in front of the football field.
The board considered estimates Monday for the paving project.
“We were able to get a few more estimates, the concrete estimates come in slightly lower than last year,” said Lewis.
Grefe Construction's bid was $180,643 for grading and to pave the parking lot and removal of the one tree.
Board member Janet Warner said people who have talked with her say they don’t think it’s a really important thing to do due to the cost.
“It’s maybe more of a want than a need,” she said. “I think it’s maybe not as necessary.”
The motion failed and the paving was not approved. Board president Matt O’Daniel said the board would probably revisit this issue in the spring.
Handbook changes noted by board
AHS Principal Aaron Pfingsten addressed changes to the handbook.
In the past, seniors had access to a senior honor pass, which was located near the counseling area. Pfingsten said it will not happen this year for seniors.
"Having that located there, we found we need to make it more secure for private conversations,” he said.
Pfingsten also addressed a paragraph at the end of the handbook that recognizes potential amendments or supplements due to the pandemic.
“In discussion with other conferences, we were advised not to change the handbooks to note the current pandemic, but to have parents on the recognition sheet see that as we go through the different recommendations, some of those will be under our control and some will not be under our control and acknowledge we are in a different time this year.”
Breakfast and lunch prices were adjusted
Families will see a slight increase in the price of breakfast and lunch this school year.
“It has been a few years since we have changed hot lunch prices,” Lewis said. “We came out pretty well, the lunch program has floated along nicely because of the a la carte.”
Breakfast will remain $1.40. Elementary lunches will be $2.30 and secondary lunches will be $2.55. Staff/adult lunches will be $3.65.
School board approves purchases of vans
With the requirement of extra spacing between students and more people participating in activities, the administration asked the board to approve the purchase of a new activity van, as well as a minivan.
"We are anticipating that our transportation will look different for a few months at least," Lewis said. "We are going to need another activity van, with more and more kids participating in our activities every year. It's not like this is a purchase that won't get used because some of the vans are nearing the end of their life, too, so having another van on hand will not be bad."
Lewis shared estimates with the board.
"Has anybody issued any guidance for transporting students, spacing or capacity?” O'Daniel asked.
"We are being advised by Three Rivers Public Health Department for that," Lewis said. "It's definitely part of route transportation, activities we are going to try and follow those same things."
The school board approved the purchase of a minivan from Gene Steffy Auto and a large activity van from Sid Dillon.
