Board accepts resignation
Spanish teacher Desiree Hayden-Parra submitted her letter of resignation citing growth of family and changing needs. She has accepted a position at Fremont Public Schools for the 2020-21 school year.
Hayden-Parra taught at Arlington High School for a total of 10 years. She left for one year, serving as a guidance counselor at Blair High School during the 2017-18 school year.
“I have been fortunate to work for a school district that has supported me professionally and given me numerous opportunities to be involved,” she said in her letter.
Board approves several teacher contracts
APS will have several new teachers in the 2020-21 school year, including Morgan Streeter, upper elementary; Claire Weber, lower elementary; Luke Hoesing, physical education; Jeff Kment, high school science; Madison Wakefield, art; Elsa Glasford, Spanish; and Amanda Dennis, math interventionist.
“It’s good to see our positions being filled,” board president Matt O’Daniel said.
Principals provide updates for elementary, high school
Elementary Principal Jacque Morgan touted the success of the teacher parade through Arlington and Kennard earlier in this month. Morgan also told board members the teachers are reading bedtime stories and posting one video a day on YouTube.
AHS Assistant Principal and Activities Director James Shada listed several activities that didn’t happen or won’t happen because of the school closure, including sports cancellations, the athletic banquet, FFA and FBLA conferences, among others.
“It felt right to list everything, but it’s sad,” he said.
“Across the board, teachers are on the fly and impressed with our students,” AHS Principal Aaron Pfingsten said.
He told the board the administration is looking at ways to honor the students who would have received recognition on honors night, as well as working on a way to acknowledge seniors on what would have been graduation day — May 17.
Depending on how things go, he said they are considering a prom date and graduation date in July.
“If we can make it happen, we will,” he said. “We are trying to respect and honor them.”
Board reviews emergency policies
The board reviewed two policies which give APS Supt. Dawn Lewis the authority for emergency exclusion of persons from the school if she determines a person may pose a health or safety risk to others and she may consult with law enforcement, health officials or other experts in determining whether such exclusion should occur.
The other initial reading gives Lewis the authority to close the building if it was a gray area, not mandated by the state such as in COVID-19. Lewis said this would have been similar to the closing of the school in November after discussion with health authorities over the potential norovirus outbreak they experienced.
Resolution allows for adjustment to grading, course credits
The board approved a resolution allowing Lewis to adjust grading and course credits for the fourth quarter.
Lewis said the resolution assists in allowing the school to act quickly contrary to board policies because so many things have flown out the window and it applies to this particular pandemic.
“Sometimes we have little notice or chance to plan or implement these changes,” Lewis said. “This is granting us the authority to act, ratifies and approves actions taken so far, including the suspension of board policies like grading. The team and I can take action on how to accept credits and grades and would be in place until the conditions that caused the disaster no longer exists.”
“I think this is going to continue to be an evolving situation for us and some of things we have already done this gives us immunity for what we’ve done,” O’Daniel said.
