When families opened their mail Wednesday, they found a surprise from the Arlington Elementary PTO.
Each elementary student family and all teachers and administrators received a $25 gift card to Walmart.
"We ended up spending $7,500 on it," PTO President Ashley Andersen said. "It was the money we earned from our Trivia Night fundraiser."
They sent 300 gift cards out.
"In our note, we wrote to use it on groceries, household stuff or family games/activities," she said. "We just know it’s a tough time, some families aren’t able to work right now. We were trying to make a bright spot. No one knew they were coming, they just appeared in the mail."
Families posted their thanks and surprise on the PTO Facebook page.
