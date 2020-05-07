It's teacher appreciation week and the Arlington Elementary PTO has several things planned to help the teachers know they are important to them.
"It’s important for us because our teachers are so amazing, they always go above and beyond what is required," PTO president Ashley Andersen said. "This year, they’ve done even more. They have been so amazing with online schooling. They’ve put in countless hours and are always on Zoom or available anytime they are needed."
Because they aren't in the classrooms, Andersen said they had to find ways to still get everything done and to them, via mail and home delivery.
Monday was “Thanks A Latte Day.” The teachers received a Scooter’s gift cart mailed to their house.
"Huge thank you to Sarah Bosshart and Scooters of Fremont for donating half of the gift cards," Andersen said.
Tuesday was "Thanks for helping us grow day."
"Roots to Wings (helped) us by creating a small potted succulent with a sign that says 'Thanks for helping us grow' in it," Andersen said.
On Wednesday a thank you slide show was sent.
"Students and parents have been sending us pictures of their kids with signs they made or pictures they colored," Andersen said. "We are making a slide show of all of them to send to the teachers.”
Thursday teachers were treated to a barbecue drive-through lunch provided by Bullrun BBQ and Parker’s Custom Cookies.
Andersen said the Music Boosters and Athletic Boosters helped with the cost of the drive-through meal.
Friday is Nacho Average Teacher Day.
"All staff including high school get to participate in this one, too," Andersen said. "Roots to Wings is helping us again by making the tortilla chips. El Vallarta of Blair was amazing and is donating all of the salsa.”
