Though things look different for many summer activities, it hasn't stopped the Arlington Public Library from having a summer reading program — online.
Arlington High School National Honor Society students have long helped with the summer story hours,
Nicole Sok, NHS sponsor, said.
"We were unable to host it in person but they still wanted to engage young readers," Sok said. "The students are creating digital content for the library to put out on their Facebook page at Arlington Nebraska Public Library."
The videos are based on different themes and will run for six weeks. On Mondays, the NHS students read a children's book, Tuesdays include an activity based on the theme and Thursdays, students promote a middle school book or activity.
"We held off because we weren't sure what it would be like, but our students have done well coming up with ideas and being willing to help," Sok said. "They've taken good initiative and making sure things are done and are finding creative ideas online.
Sok said they wondered if people were tired of being on the computer.
"As a mom of young kids it's hard for me to come up with ideas for the kids to do," she said. "The idea of library providing some of those ideas hopefully makes engaging their kids throughout the summer a little easier."
