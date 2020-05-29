Happy June!
Starting June 1, the Arlington Public Library will plan to reopen. Our hours will be 2 to 6 p.m. Monday and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. We will be closed Saturdays in June as we are not asking volunteers to help until we feel it is safe for them to come back.
These will be the guidelines for the safety of the patrons and the librarian:
• No more than five to eight people in the library at the same time. Please check with librarian before entering.
• You will be asked to put on gloves (which will be outside the front door of the library) before entering. This is so you can handle books and check out.
• Masks are encouraged but not required. The librarian will be wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer while patrons are in the library.
• Please use the social distancing guidelines (6 feet apart) while in the library. Please come in, select your books and check out in a timely manner.
• In regard to WiFi, please bring in your own devices. Plan to stay no more than 20-30 minutes.
All returned books will be wiped down with sanitizer and stored for 48 hours, then put back on the shelves. Door handles, bars and the check-out desk will be sanitized hourly.
Patrons are still encouraged to put books on hold digitally at the following website: libraries.ne.gov/Arlington. Click on the red icon with a book and it will take you to our current catalog.
You can also email me at arlopublib@gmail.com with your book selections. You can also request books by calling 402-478-4545 during open hours.
The Nebraska Extension Office will be offering a virtual summer reading program this summer. Details will be on the Arlington Public Library Facebook page soon.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we try to safely serve our community.
