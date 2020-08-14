Children at the Arlington Public Library have a larger table at which to gather thanks to recent Arlington High School graduate Alex Luttig. A member of the Arlington Young Adult Advisory Council (YAAC), Luttig made the table for his Eagle Scout project. He is a member of Blair Troop 232.
The large rectangle table fits all the available chairs in the library whereas the previous table was round.
“Working with the YAAC board organized by Erin Anzalone, we were trying to bring more attention to the library and getting people to come in and read,” Luttig said. “I asked what I could do for the library to help.”
Luttig said the project took three weekends to complete.
“This was one of my first woodworking projects,” he said.
He was assisted by a friend of his girlfriend’s family.
“He helped me draw up the plans for it and he helped once it was approved by council. He helped a lot for it, told me what to do and let me do what parts I could do,” Luttig said.
Those Scouts under 18 aren’t allowed to use power tools at all, so Luttig could only do manual work.
“I did manual sanding, stained with a towel, waxed, sanded,” he said. “One of the challenges was getting enough activities to say it was actually mine and do as much as I can that didn’t deal with the power tools.”
Luttig found a type of project he wants to continue.
“After doing it, I really like it,” he said. “In the future, if I could afford it, I would like to get a woodworking shop.”
He’s not a total stranger to woodwork as he has taught wood carving at the Camp Cedars Scout camp.
Luttig will head to Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis., for college.
