The Arlington FFA chapter attended District Livestock Judging at Northeast Community College’s Ag Complex in Norfolk on Jan. 30.
The following students competed in the junior division: Cassidy Arp, Alaina Schwedhelm, Kayla Schwedhelm, Kyle Quinn and Brock Nielsen.
Zaena Stork, Jacob Strom and Dyllan Schulze competed in the senior division.
Alaina Schwedhelm, Kayla Schwedhelm and Quinn received purple ribbons. Arp and Stork received blue ribbons. Strom and Schulze received red ribbons. Nielsen received a white ribbon.
The senior team placed 13th out of 14 teams. The junior team placed fifth out of 14 teams.
The next major set of contests for Arlington FFA are Career Development Events on March 4 at Northeast Community College.
