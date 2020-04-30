Even though the coronavirus has ended school in person, the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter at Arlington High School still received good news.
Shawna Koger, Arlington FBLA adviser, said though the state leadership conference was canceled, a lot of projects were submitted before the issue with coronavirus Those were still able to be judged.
“National FBLA will be hosting a virtual National Leadership Conference this summer,” she said. “We had several items that were due in February and they were doing online testing the first two weeks in March for some of the team events. They scored and judged those items and provided the kids with recognition.”
Koger said it was disappointing that some who were preparing weren’t able to compete but said there were several awards.
“We had a lot of award winners for the few events they judged,” she said. “For us to get that many in the Top 8 of 13 events was a good thing.”
The 3D Animation team of Julia Landauer and Bailey Bracht took first place.
“Some of the projects the students spent hours and hours on,” Koger said. “The 3D animation that won first place, they didn’t even know how to do 3D animation and taught themselves how to do it.”
Koger said some of the projects involved a lot of work outside school, including video components. “Some are written tests, while others had to demonstrate what they had to do, including creating broadcasts.”
“I’m glad we were able to get some recognition and kids that did do events ahead of time were extremely successful and competitive in those,” she added.
FBLA members didn’t miss out on participating in officer elections.
“Nebraska FBLA held officer elections virtually,” Koger said. “We had a Zoom meeting with the chapter to vote for state officers, so they got to participate in the process.”
Koger was glad the students were able to end the year with some positives and see the rewards.
“They learned new skills, life skills that will serve them well throughout the year,” Koger said.
BOB
Arlington winners
1st place, 3D Animation team of Julia Landauer and Bailey Bracht
4th place, American Enterprise Project team of Kirk Rangel, Jaidyn Spoon, and Madison Brennfoerder
5th place, Broadcast Journalism Team of Dillon Kim, Josh Iossi, and Paige Kraemer
4th place, Business Ethics Team of Jacob Kozak, Madison Brennfoerder, and Emily Lingenfelter
6th place, Client Service Lane Johannes
4th place, E-Business Team of Garrett O’Flaherty and Kirk Rangel
6th place, Global Business Team of Danica Born, Jacob Kozak and Madison Brennfoerder
5th place, Help Desk Mackenzie O’Flaherty
7th place, Introduction to Business Presentation Team of Mackenzie O’Flaherty and MacKinzey Jurey
7th place, Annual Chapter Business Report team of Charlie Hendry and Millie Mitchell
6th place, Management Information Systems Team of Ema Horner, Josh Iossi, and Garrett O’Flaherty
6th place, Sports Management Team of Emily Lingenfelter, Josh Miller, and Kirk Rangel
6th place, Middle Level Multimedia Web Design Carisa Brazelton
Other awards:
Kirk Rangel, Who's Who in Nebraska FBLA
All-State Quality Member Award: Madison Brennfoerder, Charlie Hendry, Dillon Kim, Jacob Kozak, Paige Kraemer, Millie Mitchell, Halee Pfingsten, Kirk Rangel, and Jaidyn Spoon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.