With so many things being canceled and the end of coronavirus unknown, the Arlington Education Foundation (AEF), a group that supports the education pursuits at Arlington Public Schools, has decided to cancel their June alumni banquet.
“Our primary people who come are a lot older and not knowing what was going to happen, was risky to keep it on the books,” Ginger Burgess, AEF president, said. “Along with everything else being canceled we thought it would be safe not to do it. We hated to do it, but you don’t have a choice after a while.”
The dinner is usually attended by between 200 to 250 people.
“It’s a fairly big group and it’s our only fundraising event of the year, unfortunately,” she said. “We are fortunate that a lot of people send memorials our way. That’s another source for us.”
The fundraiser has been going on more than 30 years. The foundation began in 1987. They offer several scholarships and have other programs, including one called Technology and Beyond that works with the district technology committee. The donations toward this effort totaled $10,500 and were primarily utilized for the acquisition of iPads for elementary classrooms.
The foundation also funds the Kids in Need program to help individual students with personal and specific needs. Burgess said anyone can send money and direct it towards one of the programs.
“We give five $1,000 scholarships each year. It has grown over the years,” she said. “Our goal is always to add to that amount or add scholarships.”
Burgess said the foundation coordinates for 12 different scholarships, in addition to the technology fund and Kids in Need program.
The funds raised from the banquet go to wherever they need to spend their money, Burgess said.
“We try to have a nice banquet and some of the funds are used to offset the cost of that, but we save for whatever the need is,” she said. “Scholarships are probably the biggest part.”
Burgess has been on the board around 20 years.
“It’s grown a lot. We’ve been able to go from $250 to $1,000 scholarships,” she said. “Some are based on scholastics, others are technology-driven. They vary with different criteria, but the school helps us get the right applicants for the right scholarships.”
