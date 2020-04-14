It was an Easter Sunday like no other.
A bitter wind and rain drove temperatures down outside. The doors of the churches were locked to the public.
But while the coronavirus kept people out of the church, people at the Arlington Community Church still gathered — in their cars — with their radios tuned to 89.1 and their hearts turned to the Lord.
Kelsey Dillon set up the event for the congregation.
"Our congregation consists of men and women over 65 so we were trying to reach out to those who would be able to tune into the radio station and still experience worship if they didn't have the Arlington 99 (TV) station," she said. "I saw on the news in Iowa, a pastor did a drive-in. Three Rivers sent stipulations by not getting out of vehicles."
Remembering how houses at Christmas take a station to listen to music with the lights, Dillon said she thought to put that all together for the church. Around 25 cars parked near the church.
Dillon said she thinks the church will continue to offer a drive-in service.
"We are already doing the video recording on Channel 99," she said. "As long as the stipulations of 10 and under continue, we will offer it. If it changes to groups of 50, it's a good day if we have 50 people in a service, we'll go back to the way it was."
Dillon said she was surprised at the turn out despite the weather.
"We are hoping to get feedback from members to see if there are things we can do to make it better," she said.
Parishioner Shawna Koger said it was the first drive-in they have done.
"The congregation thought it was important to be able to celebrate together," Koger said.
Cindy Grefe has been a member of the congregation for years. She said she listened to the services before but today was different.
"It's Easter, we need to come," she said.
Charlie and Lori Reed came "to worship God. This is the day that he rose and hopefully that will be the day we can all can start our comeback," Lori said.
Marlene French misses coming to church.
"You miss your friends," she said.
