Now in its fourth year, students in kindergarten through sixth grade have saved more than $21,000. Including former students who are now seventh- through ninth-graders, the total savings by Arlington Elementary students is more than $33,000, according to Shawna Koger, Arlington FBLA adviser.
That total will increase as the bank will be open six more times this year.
Koger said she has been surprised by the response.
"It is much larger than what we ever imagined when we started it," Koger said. "We have good numbers every week. A lot of kids bring money. There are a lot of perfect attendance savers who get a pizza party in May if they come every week.
Koger said there are a lot of frequent savers and others that pop in when they get birthday or Christmas money. There are about 250 have accounts and an average of 60 show up to the bank in school each Friday.
Richelle Johannes, vice president of branch operations at Two Rivers Bank in Arlington, said they are proud of the growth the program sees each year.
"The program has been very successful, and we enjoy the partnership with the Arlington FBLA to make this happen week after week," she said.
For Dr. Seuss Week, each student that brings in a donation wins a prize. Usually prizes are given to those who reach certain account balances.
"Two Rivers Bank has been a huge supporter," Koger said. "They provide all the prizes, and an employee to be here every week."
Students learn to save their pennies and earn prizes. Two Rivers Bank, in conjunction with the school and the Arlington chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), opened the branch at the school in 2016.
The deposit-only bank is open on Friday mornings. Students bring in their cash, fill out a deposit slip and step up to the teller's window to deposit their money. FBLA students help with the teller window and other areas of the bank.
FBLA member Gabbi Anzalone helped the students fill out their deposit slips on a recent Friday.
"It’s good the kids get an opportunity to learn money management skills at a younger age," she said.
At sixth-grade graduation, students who participated in the bank will receive a check for the amount of money they accumulated. Two Rivers Bank present them checks and offer a bonus for the students who open their own account at the bank after sixth grade.
The last day of Bank in School is the last Friday in April.
