While families have visited outside the windows of residents of a senior center in Wahoo, the seniors got visitors of an animal sort April 21 when furry friends from Courtney and Zach Kaup’s farm in Denton visited.
Brooke Belina and the Kaups are 2011 graduates of Arlington High School. Belina is the administrator at South Haven Living Center and invited the Kaups to bring the animals.
Accompanying the Kaups to the senior center was a Morgan horse named Pistol, a Thoroughbred horse named Gypsy, Willie the Pygmy goat, Babsy the mini pony and Navajo, a mini Australian shepherd.
“No visitors have been allowed in since March 5,” Belina said. “It’s hard. Our routine has been disrupted since this whole COVID-19 and it’s important to us that we do things to create some sense of normalcy for our residents. This was something above and beyond that we wanted them to experience and be able to see it.”
Belina said the visits started at the front doors of the skilled nursing facility with 85 residents and went to every resident’s window.
Belina said the home serves mainly Saunders County.
“A lot of our residents come from an agriculture or farming background, so it was fun for them to see the horses and reminisce on it,” she said. “One gentleman used to farm with a team of gray horses, and he was talking about back in the day how a horse was worth as much as a tractor is now.”
The animals made a visit to each of the windows of the residents and a few residents were able to go outside individually and pet the animals.
Courtney Kaup experienced something new by bringing her animals to the senior center.
“The joy and smiles on residents’ faces was something I’ve never seen before,” she said. “You could see their eyes light up, some even had tears in them. It showed Zach and I what we have and how lucky we are to have it because sometimes it is easy to take it for granted. It felt good knowing that our animals are able to make someone smile and brighten their day.”
Courtney said the decision to bring the animals was a “no brainer.”
“I wanted to do this for my friend and her nursing home,” she said. “Plus, I know that horses are a powerful animal that can bring so much to the table.”
