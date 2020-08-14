Students in kindergarten through second grade at Arlington Public Schools will be using iPads for class this year.
"This is due to our Canvas upgrade for pre-K through second grade," Supt. Dawn Lewis said. "The laptops we have available for them do not have the capacity to house Canvas but the iPads are more user-friendly for the students at that grade level."
Lewis said in order to get up to speed so everyone has a usable device to access Canvas, a teaching application, the school needs to purchase these devices.
She said the CARES Act funding will help.
"Looking at the education price for iPads are $52,900, but our $43,300 CARES Act funding can be allocated to purchase these types of technologies," she said. "I've been working on at application. We would get the most bang for our buck with this."
Lewis said they could lease the balance but said they could in reality we could pay it outright.
Elementary Principal Jacque Morgan said the Kindle Fire tablets they currently have are four years old and do not run the software.
"We were looking for what to do next. COVID pushed the timeline a little bit," she said. "If you had kids in those classes when we went virtual last year it was tricky partially because they were using mom's phone or on a laptop which wasn't the best. This would be a way for us if we have to go virtual to have a better option for our younger students."
Each grade level will have their own color of iPad.
