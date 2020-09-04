Arlington Public Schools received a donation from the Arlington Education Foundation (AEF) to help pay for the 180 iPads for students to use in PK-2.
"APS administration, the Board of Education and teachers are extremely grateful for this donation," Supt. Dawn Lewis said. "We are excited to see the impact this has on our students' learning, and to streamline our teaching processes. The partnership is highly valued."
The AEF donated $12,239 to pay for the remaining balance of the iPad purchase. The school board recently purchased 180 iPads for students to use in grades PK-2 with CARES Act funds.
Ginger Burgess, AEF president, said Ed Menking, treasurer, found out about it and brought it to her attention.
"He said the school had a grant but were short the $12,000 and wanted to know if we were interested in supporting it," Burgess said. "We don't meet again until September, but I contacted the committee and everyone said they wanted to sponsor it."
The foundation began in 1987. They offer several scholarships and have other programs, including one called Technology and Beyond that works with the district technology committee. Funds managed by the AEF are donated through memorials and tax-exempt donations from individuals or organizations.
