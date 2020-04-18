The Arlington Public Schools Board of Education is still considering a one-story expansion option on the northeast side of the building.
Cody Hillen of DLR Group reviewed the plans with the board during its regular meeting Monday.
“We want to continue to discuss this even though COVID-19 is dominating things,” board President Matt O’Daniel said. “We want to give the board an opportunity to comment.”
The one-story addition can help the district gain approximately six classrooms and costs around $3 million. The six classrooms give the school three classrooms per grade for kindergarten through sixth grade. This plan would add 10,100 square-feet.
Hillen said that price didn’t include renovations throughout the building and he wondered if the board had a threshold for price depending on what renovations could be tacked on while the addition is being built.
Supt. Dawn Lewis asked about the phasing of the project if school is in session during construction. Hillen said the addition affects mainly one side of the building.
“There may be a month or two where a classroom would have to be moved,” he said.
O’Daniel said this one-story option is a more palatable option.
“We have been saving money, so this would be relatively easy to facilitate,” he said. “Any time you build a building, the first question you have to ask is what we are building serving our needs. This option started as a compromise solution we need to make sure it will impact the school for a period of time so we can get our investment out of it.”
O’Daniel said there will be a short finance committee meeting to go over fund availability and projection.
“Then we can report back to the board on how this fits and looks from a dollar standpoint,” he said. “(We will see) what steps might be necessary to achieve this financially.”
DLR Group and the board had previously presented possible expansion plans during a community engagement meeting in January. The plans offered construction in four phases as additions to the existing 150,000 square foot building or the potential for a separate new elementary school.
The first phase included the addition of 13 elementary classrooms to allow for three sections and lower class sizes. The second phase included a new wrestling room, locker rooms and new band and vocal spaces. The third phase included an auditorium, while the fourth phase was a few additional classrooms.
