Arlington High School senior Kirk Rangel has done 500 hours of community service through his involvement in FBLA, including helping for five summers at a senior center in Fremont. He has made the honor roll with distinction most, if not all, semesters. He has served as a local FBLA officer every year and served as the FBLA state treasurer in 2017. He also helps with the bank-in-school program at Arlington Elementary.
For all these accomplishments, Rangel was nominated to apply for the U.S. Presidential Scholar program by his state FBLA adviser, Jacqui Garrison.
“For me it was a huge honor to cap off all my academic success and the different things I did in my four years at high school,” Rangel said. “It really taught me to be organized, responsible for duties and gave me a lot of confidence.”
Rangel said he was surprised by the nomination.
“But I knew I accomplished a lot of stuff and knew I’d have a good chance going into the application process for it,” he said.
The U.S. Presidential Scholar program began in 1964 to honor distinguished high school seniors. Scholars travel to Washington, D.C., in June during the National Recognition Program and meet government officials, educators and others. They are awarded the U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion at a ceremony. The names of the semi-finalists will be posted in mid April and the names of the scholars will be posted in early May.
Shawna Koger, Arlington FBLA adviser, said Rangel’s FBLA involvement makes him a “great candidate” for this award.
“He's an exceptional student and does a great job leading our chapter as our chapter president,” Koger said.
Rangel said if he is chosen for the program he would look forward to learning from the other finalists and how to be a better leader and person throughout his community.
“I really like helping people because in this world, working together is really important and it will get us far through life,” he said.
