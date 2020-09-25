To act or not to act — with masks. That's the question facing theater productions across the country.
The one-act play at Arlington High School will do a combination of mask-wearing onstage and off.
When the school puts on "The One-Act Play Disaster" in November, the students will wear masks off stage and onstage when they are close to other actors.
Director Sara O'Connell said the cast of 15 will be on stage at different times.
"With so much of this script, there has to be some close contact so it's going to be hard," she said. "The biggest thing will be trying to act through a mask. We don't have lapel mics but the actors don't have a problem with being loud."
O'Connell said acting has a lot of facial expressions that are difficult to see with masks but it's something they're willing to do.
"If it means that we get to do it, we'll mask up," she said. "Just let us do it."
O'Connell said schools had to pick a script that could be filmed just in case. She said the play, written by Don Zolidis, is a take on the movie "Ocean's Eleven."
"It's a high school group putting on the show in one week in 30 minutes," she said. "Everything goes wrong, the sets are made of cardboard, the lead actor has crippling stage fright and the acrobat is a big guy that can't get in anything and is scared of small spaces."
O'Connell said they are following the guidelines set up by the NSAA.
The audition process was different this year.
"We gave them a reading to practice, they read for myself, our assistant director and student director," she said. "They came in wearing masks, took them off to read because they were far enough back and we took temperatures."
O'Connell said competitions will look different this year, as well.
"We usually go to a school, but this year conference is at the Loft Theater in Manley," she said. "We go in close to the time with full costume and makeup, load in our set, get critiques onstage and we will leave. Awards will be on Zoom at the end of the day. It's not what we wanted but at least it's happening."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.