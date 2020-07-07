It may have seemed like it wasn't going to happen this year, but the Arlington Summer Sizzle brought socially-distanced crowds and music to Bell Creek Park on Friday.
The evening kicked off with the Pokorny Boys, featuring Taylor Wakefield. The Dylan Bloom Band, a new feature for the Arlington Sizzle, was the headliner. The band played until it was time for fireworks.
Before the Dylan Bloom Band performed, Summer Sizzle committee member Paul Kaup addressed the crowd.
"I hope everyone has a good time, we really appreciate everybody coming out," he said. "It's really fun to gather again. It's fun to be back together and hopefully we can keep this going and not have to make any changes in our life again."
The music resumed after the fireworks.
In previous years, the festival had included events including a slow-pitch softball tournament, a walk/run, food, giant water slide and a concert. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festivities were limited to the concerts and fireworks.
Sarah Bosshart, her husband, Ryan, TJ and Thad Kloster, and Dave Tonjes ran the fireworks show through J & M Displays. Ryan was trained as a lead shooter six years ago and Sarah has been trained for two years.
The fireworks show was originally run by members of the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department. Ryan is also a member of the department.
The 10- to 13-minute shows took hours to prepare, including getting the fireworks a week before the show.
They spent 10 to 15 hours putting the music together and music featured Friday night included "Legend," by The Score, "Mr. Red White and Blue" by Coffey Andersen, and "Made in America," by Toby Keith, among others.
The team arrived on First Street just east of the Two Rivers Sports Complex between 8 and 10 a.m. on the day of the show. At one point, a rainstorm moved overhead and they scrambled to put tents over the fireworks to keep them dry and ready for the show.
