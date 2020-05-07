Lured out of her house by her husband, Matt, saying they should go on a walk, Christi Kubat was instead surprised with a parade of family and friends honking their horns to cheer her on as she deals with breast cancer and isolation from the coronavirus.
“I’m overwhelmed,” the Arlington woman said. “I was totally shocked and surprised by it and thankful that I have so many people cheering for me.”
The parade was organized by her friend, Jacqulyn Clarke. Friends met first in the Arlington High School parking lot to decorate their cars and organize. Cars had messages in pink on their windows, balloons and streamers adorned the sides of the cars and one was even decorated in her high school colors by friends.
Several friends and family dropped off gifts at the end of the driveway. A few cars went by twice. Some of the cars belonged to her church members, others by friends who know her through their children.
“Christi and her family are really good friends with us and their boys and our son play sports together,” Thao Rangel said. “We have been good friends throughout the years and so wanted to support them.”
Clarke has been good friends with her. Kubat’s father was in hospice care when she found out she had cancer. She put off her treatment until he passed away in December. Clarke planned to go with her to the second phase of her treatments, but the coronavirus changed those plans.
“It’s hard on her. She said it was hitting her,” Clarke said. “I just felt led to try and reach out. I thought this would be a big boost.”
