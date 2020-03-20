New officers were recently chosen for the Arlington Elementary PTO at the March 10 meeting. Ashley Andersen is the new president.
Her daughter is in second grade and Andersen has been a part of the PTO for three years.
"The PTO does such awesome and amazing things for the entire school that it's important to me to try and keep going and moving in the direction they've been doing everything,” Andersen said.
Andersen said the PTO has done whatever the school needs, including donating new playground equipment, a literacy library and teacher grants.
“It makes the school a better place and gives them an extra boost on what they need and I'm excited to be a part of it,” she said.
Along with Andersen, Jennifer Christensen is vice president, Stacy Harmoney Meyer is secretary, Heather Eastwood Kuhr is treasurer, Tashia Wolf is social media representative and elementary Principal Jacque Morgan is the school representative.
Andersen said she’s splitting the presidency work with Christensen. Bylaws state she can’t be president because she works at the school.
“We are hoping to work together continue to do the things we are doing with the PTO,” Andersen said. Right now, the main focus we have is the majority of active people in the PTO have kids that are aging out. We are trying to get kindergarten through second grade parents active.”
Jen Arp was previous president, and will be around for help and advice, according to Andersen.
“She has us in a good direction, so we are trying to do what she was doing,” Andersen said.
Andersen said the PTO is working on VIP rides, teacher appreciation week, trying to decide what to do with the $15,000 earned from Trivia Night for the school, planning a mother-son event to a baseball game and making it to the end of the year.
Andersen, who served as the treasurer last year, said everything about the PTO excited her as she became a member.
“There's not something that goes on in the school that the PTO doesn't have a hand in,” she said. “My kids will get things they wouldn't normally get because the PTO is so active.”
Andersen described the PTO as a group of people that no matter what pops up or whatever anybody needs someone will always step up and do it.
“A bunch of us that will go out of our way to do anything,” she said.
Andersen wants to encourage people to attend the meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the school in the exploratory room at 6:30 p.m.
“Sometimes I think people are intimidated to come to meetings and be super involved,” she said. “We need new ideas and new faces. We are easy to get along with.”
