Just before Memorial Day, a 38-ton crane with time donated by from Midwest Crane Service, delicately placed a 10,000-pound pentagon — the centerpiece of the veterans memorial — in the Arlington Cemetery, completing Phase 1 on May 21.
American Legion Post 71 Commander Gary Denison's goal to have this in place by Memorial Day was achieved.
"Even though we (didn't) have Memorial Day services out here, people will still be coming up," he said.
The Legion still placed flags throughout the cemetery for Memorial Day.
Denison said there was a slight measurement problem with the foundation not quite matching the pentagon.
"If that's the only problem we have, then we're doing good," he said.
Norfolk Monuments made the pentagon, which features each branch of the military. The panels are black granite and the pedestal and cap are gray marble. Each side includes military insignias for each branch, quotes and images etched into it.
The granite panels, which Denison hopes will be in place by next Memorial Day, will include the more than 300 names inscribed on the original veterans wall, and the names of those who were killed in action will be inscribed in gold.
Bricks, etched with the names of loved ones, both veterans and others, encircle the place where the pentagon and black granite panels will be installed.
Denison said in Phase 3 they want to install benches and low level lighting.
"People would be able to come out and reflect at night if they want," he said.
The new memorial will replace the veterans wall, which was installed in 2012 on the west wall of the Vets Club, 218 W. Eagle St.
Club board members have drawn ideas from the Nemaha County Veterans Memorial in Auburn, the North Bend-Morse Bluff Veterans Memorial Park in North Bend and Blair's Veteran Tribute Plaza.
Bricks are being sold for $100 each. If someone purchases more than one, the additional bricks are $80. To place a name on the granite wall, it will cost $150.
Donations for the memorial will be accepted at Two Rivers Bank or through the Arlington Community Foundation under Arlington Veterans Memorial Wall. Donations also can be taken to the Vets Club.
