A two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 30 just east of Arlington caused minor injuries Tuesday.
Washington County sheriff's deputies, Arlington and Kennard rescue personnel responded to the crash around 7:45 a.m. Everyone refused transport, Deputy Austin Kelley said.
"A black sedan was traveling east, trying to pass another car and in the middle of the pass he didn't see the white vehicle coming," Kelley said. "The black vehicle swerved to the corner, the white car tried to do the same on the right shoulder."
The driver of the black sedan was not wearing a seat belt. All other parties were wearing seat belts and airbags were deployed in both vehicles. Citations are pending.
